Cpwm LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 2.3% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.90. 131,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.65. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

