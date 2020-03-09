Cpwm LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 93,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 379,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

