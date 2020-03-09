Cpwm LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.75. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,526. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.53.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

