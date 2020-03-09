Cpwm LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,187,788,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,346 shares in the company, valued at $472,883.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $10.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.95. 10,010,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.33. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $516.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

