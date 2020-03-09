Cpwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

