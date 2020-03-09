Cpwm LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 408,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.31. 6,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,456. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.47 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.