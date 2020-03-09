Cpwm LLC Raises Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

NYSE:BA traded down $23.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.86. The company had a trading volume of 298,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.38. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $249.80 and a 1 year high of $427.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.24, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

