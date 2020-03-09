Cpwm LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $11.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.83. 19,779,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,648,588. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $205.04.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

