Cpwm LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,390,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $3.24 on Monday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,604. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41.

