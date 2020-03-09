Cpwm LLC Purchases 164 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.23. 18,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

