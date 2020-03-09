Cpwm LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,940,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,494,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,388,000 after purchasing an additional 325,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $5.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.78. 3,395,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.96. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

