Cpwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 840,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,458,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 452,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,002. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.