Cpwm LLC Has $8.99 Million Stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. iShares International Developed Property ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 7.25% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WPS traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.96. 3,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,871. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

