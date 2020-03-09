Cpwm LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Cpwm LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 601,057 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 520,549 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,984 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,453. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.