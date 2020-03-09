Cpwm LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

BSV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.68. 44,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,234. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

