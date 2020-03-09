Cpwm LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cpwm LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,502,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,573,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,379,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,259,000 after purchasing an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $11.75 on Monday, reaching $83.57. 1,161,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

