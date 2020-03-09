Cpwm LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $102.57. 191,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.