Cpwm LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 168,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

