Cpwm LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Fortress Biotech worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. 2,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $143.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.11.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

