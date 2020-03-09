Cpwm LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 222.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 1,386,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 968,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

