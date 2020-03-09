Cpwm LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cpwm LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.6% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $241,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $73.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,828.00. 2,884,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The company has a market cap of $903.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,991.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1,838.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

