Cpwm LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $16.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.69. 330,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,687. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

