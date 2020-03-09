Cpwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $41.42. 40,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,538. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41.

