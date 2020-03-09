Cpwm LLC Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.60. 88,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,020. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.