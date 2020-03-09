Cpwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cpwm LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $5.82 on Monday, hitting $135.18. 51,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $101.32 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.