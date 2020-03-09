Cpwm LLC Cuts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nike by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

NKE traded down $4.55 on Monday, hitting $83.81. The company had a trading volume of 506,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.35. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

