Cpwm LLC Cuts Holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Cpwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group comprises about 0.9% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.19% of TriNet Group worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,699,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TriNet Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 87,305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TriNet Group by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $50.30. 3,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,161. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $464,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,034 shares of company stock worth $9,946,526. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

