Cpwm LLC Buys 982 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.26. 2,130,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

