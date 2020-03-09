Cpwm LLC Buys 415 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $5.15 on Monday, hitting $80.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.20. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

