Cpwm LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,264. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

