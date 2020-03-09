Cpwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,149 shares during the period. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 937,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,860,031. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.45%.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

