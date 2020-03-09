Cpwm LLC Acquires 2,699 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Technologies stock traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,996. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

