Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.20.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.43. 1,142,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.79 and a 200 day moving average of $298.28. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $216.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

