Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Nomura from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.43. 1,142,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $216.22 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after buying an additional 487,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.