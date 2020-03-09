Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.20.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.28. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $216.22 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.