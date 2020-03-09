Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,404,000 after purchasing an additional 97,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.34. The company had a trading volume of 80,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

