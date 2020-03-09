Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $10.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.13. The company had a trading volume of 114,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $216.22 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

