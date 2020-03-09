Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. 898,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRBP. BidaskClub downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.