Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Continental from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Continental stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Continental has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

