Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €126.59 ($147.20).

Shares of CON stock opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Continental has a 1 year low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

