Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Holdings Raised by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 2,005.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,748 shares during the quarter. Constellium accounts for approximately 3.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Constellium worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,660 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. Constellium NV has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.