ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 148686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

