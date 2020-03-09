Compass Group LLC Takes Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,000. XP accounts for approximately 2.3% of Compass Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,816,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000.

Shares of XP traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 125,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,963. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

