Compass Group LLC Takes $9.68 Million Position in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000. Bancolombia makes up 2.3% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIB. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. 19,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $56.10.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.