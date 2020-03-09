Compass Group LLC Takes $8.35 Million Position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,000. Arco Platform makes up about 1.9% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compass Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,243,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 373,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 295,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

