Compass Group LLC Sells 40,882 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Compass Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,882 shares during the period. Vale comprises approximately 0.5% of Compass Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vale by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Vale by 13.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Vale by 7.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vale by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vale by 232.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,730,461 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VALE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.38. 27,194,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,882,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

