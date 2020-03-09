Compass Group LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Compass Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Credicorp makes up 0.8% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its position in Credicorp by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Credicorp by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 55,614 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Credicorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,564,000 after buying an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Credicorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 20,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,872,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.19. The stock had a trading volume of 109,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,113. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.46. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $175.04 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

