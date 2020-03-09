Compass Group LLC Raises Position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Compass Group LLC grew its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,730 shares during the period. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR comprises 1.1% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Compass Group LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,360,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,384 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,446,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 118,889 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,336,000 after buying an additional 430,833 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 2,370,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,792,000 after buying an additional 57,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after buying an additional 376,217 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Shares of PBR stock traded down $2.73 on Monday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,244,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.