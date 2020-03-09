Compass Group LLC Buys 908,639 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Compass Group LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908,639 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 18.0% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of PagSeguro Digital worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,814 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,662,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,151,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,375,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after buying an additional 977,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,244,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. 301,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,791. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

