Compass Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)

Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,047 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cementos Pacasmayo makes up about 0.1% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo stock remained flat at $$8.74 during midday trading on Monday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $762.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cementos Pacasmayo ADR has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

